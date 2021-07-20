ServSafe Manager training being offered

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered in McCook at the Red Willow County Fairgrounds 4-H Building from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 11. Training will be given by Nebraska Extension Educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp.

Participants will receive the “7th Edition ServSafe Manager Book.” Continuing education credits are available for dieticians, diet technicians and dietary managers. Upon successfully passing the certification exam at the end of the course, participants will receive certification from the National Restaurant Association.

Details and registration information are available by contacting the Nebraska Extension in Lincoln County, North Platte office at 308-532-2683. The program brochure and registration form are also available online at sw3.unl.edu, or registration is available online at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe.

Pre-registration is required. Register by Aug. 1 to receive a book and study materials before the class.