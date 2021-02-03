ServSafe manager training to be offered

Food safety is in the news. Numerous food borne illnesses have occurred during the last few years, most from food eaten away from home. ServSafe Manager is a program developed by the National Restaurant Association to address the growing food safety concerns of consumers. In Nebraska, the program is being implemented in cooperation with the Agriculture and Health Departments, the Nebraska Restaurant Association and Nebraska Extension, according to a press release.

A ServSafe Manager training workshop will be offered virtually using Zoom from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23. Testing will be arranged in North Platte, McCook or Lexington on Feb. 24 to allow the current directed health measures for each location to be followed. Training will be given by Nebraska Extension educators, Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and

Brenda Aufdenkamp.

ServSafe Manager Course is designed for restaurant owners and managers, food service handlers, dieticians and dietary managers. The training provides information on sanitation regulations and standards, training employees in sanitation, safe food handling, food microbiology, contamination, food borne illness and setting up a food safety system.