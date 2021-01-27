ServSafe offers food safety training

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe Manager training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.
ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course will be offered virtually and in three locations in west central Nebraska.
The courses will be held:
» Virtually — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT Feb. 25 virtual class using Zoom. Registration deadline, Feb. 9.
» McCook — from 1 to 5 p.m. CT March 23, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West 5th and O Street, McCook, with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.
» North Platte — from 1 to 5 p.m. CT March 24, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.
» Lexington — from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 25, at the Dawson County Extension Office Meeting Room, Fairgrounds, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway, Lexington, with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m.
Register by March 9 for the in-person classes that will be held in McCook, North Platte or Lexington. All current directed health measures in effect for the location will be followed.
Registration forms are available at sw3.unl.edu or at go.unl.edu/wcservsafe.
Extension educators Andrea Nisley, Nancy Frecks and Brenda Aufdenkamp will teach the ServSafe Food Handler course sponsored by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension. Fifteen employees need to be preregistered to be able to offer the course.
For further information contact these local Extension offices in Lexington at 308-324-5501, in North Platte at 308-532-2683, or in Trenton at 308-334-5666 or toll free at 800-237-5564.