ServSafe offers food safety training

The ServSafe Food Handler program is designed for kitchen employees including but not limited to cooks, dish machine operators, shipment receivers and employees who handle and prepare food in restaurants and other food service establishments. ServSafe Food Handler is the second level of the Nebraska Restaurant Association’s Food Safety First Program. The first level is the ServSafe Manager training program for restaurant owners and food service managers.

ServSafe Food Handler Food Safety Training Course will be offered virtually and in three locations in west central Nebraska.

The courses will be held:

» Virtually — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT Feb. 25 virtual class using Zoom. Registration deadline, Feb. 9.

» McCook — from 1 to 5 p.m. CT March 23, at the Community Building, Fairgrounds, West 5th and O Street, McCook, with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.

» North Platte — from 1 to 5 p.m. CT March 24, at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 W State Farm Road, North Platte with registration beginning at 12:45 p.m.