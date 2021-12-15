Severe weather poster contest open to Nebraska’s third graders

The springtime severe weather season is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for the annual 2022 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.
The contest is part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week effort produced by emergency management directors/coordinators across Nebraska, according to a press release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
This year, the poster contest is open to all third grade students in Nebraska public and private schools as well as home-schooled third grade students. Teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska.
The first-place winner in the state contest wins a $125 gift card, second place receives a $100 gift card, third place receives a $75 gift card and fourth place receives a $50 gift card.
Contest rules are as follows:
» Poster artists must be a third grade student in any Nebraska private, public or home school.
» Entries must be related to the theme of severe weather safety and will be judged on originality, effort and accuracy. The posters should have a clear preparedness/weather safety message. The slogan is as important as the art. All entries must be on an 11- by 17-inch sheet of white paper providing a 1-inch border to allow for matting. Any medium may be used. Only one entry is allowed per student and no joint entries will be accepted.
» All entries must be received by the local emergency management director/coordinator by Feb. 11, 2022. A list of directors and coordinators can be found at naem.us or nema.ne.gov. If the local director is unavailable or unknown, contact Laura Hintz, poster contest chairman, at 402-288-5613.
» Each entry must include the following information on the back side of the poster: student name, age, home address, home phone, school name and address including the county where the school is located.
» The winners and their parents will be invited to the State Capitol in March for the presentation of their awards from NAEM and NWS and will be recognized by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Questions the contest should be directed to your local emergency management director/coordinator or to Laura Hintz at 402-288-5613 or by emailing knoxema@knoxcountyne.org.
For more information and contest rules, go to naem.us or nema.nebraska.gov.