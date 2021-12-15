Severe weather poster contest open to Nebraska’s third graders

The springtime severe weather season is quickly approaching and that means it’s time for the annual 2022 Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.

The contest is part of the annual Severe Weather Awareness Week effort produced by emergency management directors/coordinators across Nebraska, according to a press release from the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

This year, the poster contest is open to all third grade students in Nebraska public and private schools as well as home-schooled third grade students. Teachers are encouraged to have students participate while teaching them about hazards of severe weather in Nebraska.

The first-place winner in the state contest wins a $125 gift card, second place receives a $100 gift card, third place receives a $75 gift card and fourth place receives a $50 gift card.

Contest rules are as follows:

» Poster artists must be a third grade student in any Nebraska private, public or home school.