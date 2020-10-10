Sheep and Goat conference to meet in Alliance

The Annual Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers conference is Saturday at the Westside Event Center, 2475 County Road 62, Alliance, NE, 69301. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. MT. The educational program will consist of:

» 9:15 a.m.: Welcome by Aaron Fintel, president of the Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association.

» 9:30 a.m.: Travel to and tour of Open Skies Farm, 28782 County Road 59, Alliance, NE, 69301.

Speakers will include Jacques Grobler, a commercial sheep producer from South Africa, and Gerdus Korb, a purebred white dorper seedstock producer from South Africa — “The similarities of raising sheep from South Africa to the USA.”

» 10:45 a.m.: Gwendolyn Kitzan — American Lamb Board update at the event center.

» Noon: Lunch — “Cooking with Lamb.”

» 1 p.m.: Jaelyn Whaley, SDSU Sheep field specialist — “Evaluating the effects of excessively finished lambs on the processing sector.”

» 1:30 p.m.: Kat Tylee, fiber artist and wool grader of Little Hawks Yarns, Chadron — “The in and out of the fiber world.”