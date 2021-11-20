Sheep & Goat Producers host annual conference

The Nebraska Sheep and Goat Producers Association met for their annual state conference at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison. Randy Saner of North Platte and Dan Stehlik of Curtis were two of 44 interested people from throughout the state to attend, some from as far away as Scottsbluff.

After a tour of the new veterinary technology facility at Northeast Community College, various speakers presented topics on Saturday covering herd and flock budgeting, product marketing including wool, cover crop forages, breeding fertility, nutrition and flushing and information about the new packing plant in Brush, Colorado. Speakers included Richard Ehrhardt, Ph.D., Michigan State University; Lisa Surber, Ph.D., Newel, South Dakota; Randy Saner, UNL Extension educator, North Platte; Lisa Herickhoff, Fort Collins, Colorado; and Jeff Ebert, Manhattan, Kansas provided an American Lamb Board update.

Meals during the day included a lamb casserole and a lamb shepherd’s pie prepared by Gwendolyn Kitzan of Nisland, South Dakota. Several vendors displayed sheep/goat equipment, Hubbard Feeds and soaps or yarn by-products made in Nebraska.