Sheldon Museum opens 2 new exhibits

LINCOLN — Sheldon Museum of Art at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has opened two new exhibitions — “Sheldon Treasures” and “Barriers and Disparities: Housing in America” — in addition to continuing its major feature “Person of Interest.”

“Sheldon Treasures” provides a fresh exploration of works from the museum’s permanent collection, and “Barriers and Disparities” is a new exhibition that invites dialogue about America’s history of inequitable access to housing. The exhibitions run through July 3.

For those people who wish to visit the exhibitions online, the museum offers virtual galleries and learning guides on its website, sheldonmuseum.org.

The works in “Sheldon Treasures,” many of which are familiar to visitors, are given new context by being installed in pairs on the gallery walls.

“The collection was started in 1888, so many of the objects have been seen and enjoyed by generations of visitors,” said Wally Mason, director and chief curator of Sheldon. “Our job, as a museum, is to figure out ways to make those old objects relevant again.”