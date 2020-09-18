Sheldon Statewide coming to Prairie Arts Center

The annual Sheldon Statewide exhibition of artworks begins its run at the Prairie Arts Center in North Platte on Oct. 2
“Compact Rhythms” highlights artists who have used abstraction to explore different ways of looking at the world around them.
It presents a variety of modes and styles of nonrepresentational art throughout the 20th century, focusing on instances where artists chose deliberately to work on a smaller scale.
The intimate scale of the featured works provides opportunities for close encounters with the art, allowing the viewer’s gaze to linger over the surface of the paintings and prints in order to observe the materials used and the forms depicted. The exhibition features works by artists Joseph Albers, Grace Hartigan, Alfred Henry Maurer, Joan Mitchell, Corita Kent, Seong Moy, and Sylvia Wald among others.
NebraskaLand National Bank, Mike Jacobson, president and CEO, and the Art Study League of North Platte sponsor the Prairie Arts Center exhibition, which is on view through Oct. 28.
The Sheldon Statewide exhibition series receives funding support from Farmers Mutual Insurance Company of Nebraska, Rhonda Seacrest, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and the Sheldon Art Association.
The Prairie Arts Center is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday and is located at 416 N. Jeffers in North Platte.
This exhibit is free to the public.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!