Sherry Jarvis set to speak at Christian Women monthly brunch
Sherry Jarvis set to speak at Christian Women monthly brunch

The Christian Women’s Tuesday Brunch is at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 220 N. Vine Street.

This month’s speaker will be Sherry Jarvis of Burwell. Linda Logsdon of the Women’s Resource Center will have the special feature. Barbera Hansen will provide this month’s music.

Reservations need to be made by Friday to Darlene Small at 308-532-2971, Konnie Wimple at 308-520-4268 or Arlene Cross at 308-520-4081. Cost is $6.

This is a non-denominational meeting and all women are invited.

