Short story contest honors Nebraska author

To honor Nebraska author Bess Streeter Aldrich and recognize outstanding writing, the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation has announced its 2022 Short Story Contest, which is celebrating its 20th year of the competition.

Authors are encouraged to generate a fictional short story that is written in the wholesome spirit displayed by Bess Streeter Aldrich in her works while incorporating a theme that focuses on Nebraska’s economy, history, cultural diversity and/or geography, past, present and/or future. Story length should be 1,000 to 2,000 words, there is no minimum word requirement for the intermediate category. A list of books by the author that entrants can read to become familiar with Aldrich’s work is available on the foundation’s website at bessstreeteraldrich.org. Notable examples include Aldrich’s best-selling novel “A Lantern in Her Hand,” “The Cutters,” the foundation’s featured book in 2021, or a collection of short stories. According to the press release, the foundation requests that writers not submit essays.

Prizes will be awarded at an annual event held the second Sunday in June. Adults are provided cash prizes of $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place. High school, grades 9 to 12; middle school, grades 6 to 8; and intermediate school, grades 3 to 5, awards include $50 for first place, $25 for second place and $15 for third place.