Shrine Circus returns to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — Tehama Shrine Temple and the Central Nebraska Shrine Club announced the Shrine Circus is returning April 26-27 to the Heartland Events Center. There will be a 6:30 p.m. performance on April 26 and two performances, 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., on April 27. The circus will also provide “animal rides” for children one hour prior to the starting time for each performance.

The Florida-based Circus Spectacular presented by Cindy Migley is making a return appearance to the Heartland Events Center. The Circus performed at Fonner Park in 2019 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.

Circus tickets may be purchased online at etix.com, the Heartland Events Center Box Office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling the Box Office at 308-398-1480. Tickets are $7 for ages 3 to 10, $12 for 11 to 18 and $22 for adults.