The Shrine Circus Spectacular is coming to the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island on April 24 and 25. Both shows start at 6:30 p.m.

All animal rides begin one hour prior to the circus, and there will be no rides during the intermission. A clear bag policy will be enforced, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets are available from the Heartland Events Center box office, which is open from 8 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or online through etix.com. Prices are $22 for adults, $12 for students (ages 11 to 18) and $7 for children ages 3 to 10.