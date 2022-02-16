Sierra Cain of North Platte wins Nebraska Young Artist Award

Sierra Cain of North Platte, a junior at North Platte High School, has won a Nebraska Young Artist Award from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts.

The annual awards recognize 11th-grade students from Nebraska for their talents in visual art, dance, music, theatre and film and emerging media arts. Cain’s specialty area is dance.

Fifty-seven students from more than 30 high schools across the state have been selected as award winners.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the day of activities originally scheduled for April 6 has been rescheduled and spaced out. Students and families will join Hixson-Lied College faculty and students on campus in smaller groups between March 25 and April 6. Visiting students will tour arts facilities, participate in a workshop with Husker faculty and watch current Husker students at work.

The schedule is:

» March 25: Dance.

» April 4: Emerging media arts, theatre, visual arts.

» April 6: Music.