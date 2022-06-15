Signup for elder justice training begins July 1

LINCOLN — The 12th annual elder justice training will be live-streamed by Nebraska Public Media from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 10.

The goal is to raise awareness and provide information to attorneys, nurses, social workers, bankers, long-term care administrators and other interested professionals on the current issues facing elders in Nebraska, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said in a press release.

Everyone is welcome to attend. There is no cost, but registration is needed to receive the link to the livestream or to attend at a remote location.

Registration opens July 1 and runs through Aug. 8. To register, go to dhhs.ne.gov/agingtraining. For more information, call 402-471-2307.

For those that don’t have internet accessor would prefer a communal experience, remote sites are in Beatrice, Hastings, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte and Scottsbluff. Participants can learn where those sites are by registering.

The training has been approved for continuing education credits for nurses through Iowa Western Community College and continuing legal education approved by the Nebraska Mandatory Continuing Legal Education Commission for attorneys. Opening remarks will be given by Dr. Julie Masters, Terry Haney chair of gerontology at UNO.

Presenters include Cindy Koenig-Warnke, Lincoln Police Department; Anne Byers, Nebraska Information Technology Commission; Nancy Meier, UNL, Lorie Thomas, Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare, Chuck Bentjen, attorney; Jason Davis, DHHS Medicaid and Long-Term Care; Jen Baker, CHI Health; Judge Holly Parsley, Lancaster County Court; Marla Fischer, Office of Public Guardian; Josie Schafer, UNO Center for Public Affairs Research; and Ryan Sothan, Nebraska Attorney General’s Office.