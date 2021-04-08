Silkroad Ensemble presents ‘Home Within’ at Lied Center

LINCOLN — Silkroad Ensemble was created by Yo-Yo Ma with the goal of bringing together virtuosic musicians from different countries and artistic traditions in the spirit of “radical cultural collaboration.” They’ve been dubbed “one of the 21st century’s great ensembles” by the Vancouver Sun, and at 7:30 p.m. on April 15, in-person and online, they’re gathering at the Lied Center to create something new.

“Home Within” is an emotional accounting of home in a time of conflict. An audio-visual performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad, the piece documents “home” within specific moments in Syria’s recent history, using the counterpoint between image and sound to establish a sense of sustained urgency and continued hope for both their homeland and communities around the world.

“Home Within” was originally created as a duo collaboration. Now, the work is taking on new life as a large-scale collaboration with Silkroad. In the days leading to the performance at the Lied Center, Azmeh, Mourad and members of Silkroad Ensemble will expand the piece for quartet, and the reimagined work will be debuted for Lied Center audiences.