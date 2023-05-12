Internationally recognized singer-songwriter Jesse Manibusan will join Holy Spirit Catholic Church in its 50th Jubilee Celebration.

An afternoon music and liturgical minister workshop is from 2 to 4 p.m. May 26. The workshop is open to "anyone interested in nurturing their faith," the release said.

That evening at 7 p.m., there is a concert.

Starting at 10 a.m. on May 27, is a day-long journey of spirit and grace with Manibusan featuring a retreat setting, incorporating saints and the Holy Spirit.

All events are free. The church will be accepting freewill donation during all three events. For more information, contact the church office at 308-534-6623.

Manibusan is a singer, songwriter, catechist, storyteller, humorist and evangelizer, according to a press release from the church. His beloved anthem "Open My Eyes" appears in Catholic and Protestant hymnals around the world and has been translated into many languages. He engages in fulltime ministry, traveling the globe to present parish missions, concerts, retreats, keynotes and youth conferences.