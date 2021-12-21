Sioux Lookout Chapter of DAR recognizes members' milestones

Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is celebrating milestones of membership for several members, according to a press release.

Sioux Lookout Chapter NSDAR was organized in North Platte in 1916.

To search for an ancestor who served in the Revolutionary War, visit dar.org.

The following current members of the chapter will receive certificates:

» 75 years: Beryl Knotwell of Wauneta. Her ancestor William Cart served as a private in Pennsylvania under Cols. Thompson, Hand and Chambers.

» 40 years: Linda Allen of Missouri. Her ancestor Thaddeus Nettleton served as a private in Connecticut under Col. David Wooster, 1st Regiment.

» 40 years: Barbara Falkena of North Platte. Her ancestor John Tone, who served in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

» 30 years: Susan Sukraw of North Platte. Her ancestor Richard Simms served as a private in Virginia under Cols. Mercer, Weedon and Marshall, 3rd Regiment.

» 20 years: Jane Ann Allen of North Platte. Her ancestor Thomas Robertson served as a private in Virginia under Capts. Ballinger and Woodruff.

» 20 years: Debra Mullendore of North Platte. Her ancestor Eli Holcolm served as a corporal in Massachusetts under Capt. Isaac Colton and Col. David Brewer.