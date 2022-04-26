Sioux Lookout chapter of DAR to honor Ibbie Majors with tree

Ibbie Majors, soon to celebrate her 101st birthday, Ibbie Majors is being honored for her 38-year membership in the Sioux Lookout chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. At 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Arbor Day, Ibbie will be there to see a mini-Korean Lilac tree be planted for her near the site where the old DAR Cabin stood in Memorial Park in North Platte.

Having been moved to the Lincoln County Historical Museum grounds years ago, the large gazebo stands in its place, the Sioux Lookout chapter said in a press release.

As this is a formal occasion, Boy Scout Troop 293 will present the colors and help in the planting of the tree. Mary Shimmin will give the invocation, followed by a formal proclamation by Mayor Brandon Kelliher and an introduction will be given by DAR Regent Molly O’Holleran. The public is invited to participate in this celebration of the value of a beautiful tree canopy for our city.

As wife to Bill and mom to three boys, Ibbie was also active with PTA, 4-H, Nebraska Farm Women and the American Legion Auxiliary. Bill and Ibbie Majors sold the north 60 acres of their “Meadowlark Farm” to make way for Indian Meadows Golf Course.