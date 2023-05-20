The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will have a ceremony to honor deceased members from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday at the North Platte Cemetery on Rodeo Road.

At each grave, a flag will be posted, the member's name will be read, their patriot's name and the revolutionary service given. The chaplain will say a prayer at each grave and a member will be displaying the DAR Sioux Lookout banner.

At several graves, a short story about that person will be read, as well.

Marie Gertsch will be leading the group in a memorial ceremony for James and Julia Cody Goodman and John and Margarete Frederici, who are extended family members of William F. Cody.

The group is asking anyone who attends to wear comfortable shoes because there will be walking and uneven ground between graves.