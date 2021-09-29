Sioux Lookout Daughters of the American Revolution wins national award

The Sioux Lookout Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has won third place in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Historical Preservation for the work the North Platte chapter has done at the Scout’s Rest Ranch barn, according to a press release.

Members Marie Gertsch and Carolyn Weekly led the project, which involved taking down and disassembling about 75 pictures that were hanging in the barn, re-matting the photos, cleaning and reconditioning the frames and placing them back on the wall.

They also created plaques that described and identified the photos, donated by Bible Supplies and Alyssa Fabik.

According to Gertsch, the project took over 300 hours of work.

“This is a legacy for our community to be proud of and for visitors to enjoy as they tour the barn,” the press release said.