Six bands highlight Older Nebraskans Day

Where could older Nebraskans be happier together than at the Nebraska State Fair?

The “Happy Together” Tour will return for a second year on Older Nebraskans Day. The concert is at 2 p.m. Monday in the air-conditioned comfort of the Heartland Events Center.

Reserved concert tickets are $21 and include gate admission, according to a press release from the State Fair.

“Last year, the ‘Happy Together’ Tour played to a capacity crowd, so we know those groups are popular with this demographic,” said Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive director. “We love to show our older Nebraskans a great day at the fair, so we’re happy to bring this tour back.”

The “Happy Together” Tour features six groups performing many of the sunshiny pop songs that defined a generation. The Turtles not only headline the concert but also serve as musical hosts for the show.

Best known for the tour’s theme song, the Turtles also had hits with “Elenore” and “She’d Rather Be With Me.” Ron Dante joins the lineup, bringing his own hits “Sugar, Sugar” and “Tracy.” Other bands on the tour:

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap — A big crowd pleaser at last year’s performance, Puckett still knows how to connect with an audience. Fans will remember his hits “Young Girl” and “Lady Willpower.”

The Association — This iconic vocal group is well-known for its harmonies on hits such as “Cherish,” “Windy” and “Never My Love.”

The Buckinghams — With three chart hits at one time on two labels in 1967, Billboard Magazine named the Buckinghams “The Most Listened to Band in America.” New to the tour this year, they’re sure to please fans with their No. 1 hit, “Kind of a Drag.”

The Vogues — With their harmony-driven soaring pop sound, the Vogues are still on top of their game and have the pipes to prove it. Fans will think the clock has turned back to 1965 as they enjoy hits like “Five O’clock World,” “You’re the One” and “My Special Angel.”

The Cowsills — Brothers Bob and Paul and sister Susan are still delivering the upbeat pop harmonies that have made this original family band famous for more than 50 years. Among their many hits are “The Rain, the Park and Other Things” and “Indian Lake.”

But Older Nebraskans Day is about more than the concert.

The Older Nebraskans Day Wellness Festival will feature a variety of exhibitors beginning at 9 a.m. in the Bosselman Conference Center. Retirement communities, home care services and other businesses, nonprofits and government agencies will offer information of interest to seniors.

Quilts, animals and farm machinery will also be available for fairgoers to enjoy, as well as a wide selection of fair food and other vendors.

And if more music is what a fairgoer is interested in, Sherwin Linton and the Cotton Kings will have three free performances on Older Nebraskans Day. After a career of 60 years, Sherwin is still singing the songs of Elvis, Marty Robbins, Chuck Berry, Buddy Holly and Johnny Cash. He also performs many of his own hits and originals plus a great variety of traditional country, folk, gospel and cowboy songs. The three performances are 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., all on the AGI Stage.

State Fair admission for age 60 and older is $5 every day. The Nebraska State Fair runs through Sept. 5 in Grand Island. For more information, visit statefair.org.