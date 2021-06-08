Small town libraries encouraged to apply for Kreutz Bennett grants

Nebraska Community Foundation once again encourages small town libraries to apply for grants through the Kreutz Bennett Donor-Advised Fund, which has awarded more than $665,000 to libraries in the last nine years, according to a press release.

Grants will be made to libraries located in communities with populations below 3,000.

There are three different areas of support available. Each grant requires a one-to-one match in local funding.

Libraries can receive up to $2,500 support in planning for accreditation.

In addition to that grant, libraries can also apply for enhancement grants that will improve or create community education and outreach programs or services.

Preference will be given to programs or services that benefit low-income individuals or families, new Americans or underserved populations. Existing or new programs may be considered.

A facility grant is also available to go toward construction of a new facility or rehabilitation or expansion of an

existing facility.

Preference will be given to rehabilitation of historic libraries and to projects with a long-term sustainability plan.