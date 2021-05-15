Smart feeder to kickstart livestock management

Animals access the smart feeder using an electronic identification — or EID — tag. Each tag is unique to an individual animal, and the Smart Feeder dispenses the prescribed amount of feed for that animal.

“I’ve got a lot more control over their nutritional diet than I had before,” Mulliniks said. “I can be very cost effective with what I feed to get a certain targeted end product. It also allows us the abilities to gather other performance or animal behavior data.”

Optimizing resources on a large scale, especially in an extensive environment like the Nebraska Sandhills, can be challenging. Individual animal management plays a role in optimizing resources, according to Mulliniks.

The Smart Feeder will allow Mulliniks and his team to curb variation intakes due to behaviors of aggressive and less aggressive eaters. This will allow for a uniform diet and daily gain for livestock, real-time feed data decision making as well as reduced feed and labor costs.

“Part of the issue we have is, whether it is feedlot or pasture, it’s hard to get our hands on animals daily,” said Mulliniks. “It’s hard for us to answer a lot of key questions because of the extensive environment, the extensive unknowns such as their diet. Embracing this technology will help answer some on those questions that have been unknown forever.”