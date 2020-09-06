Washington, D.C. — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., has announced the names of the Third District high school students who will serve on his Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-21 academic school year.
2020-21 Youth Advisory Council members include:
» Alyssa Erthum of Ainsworth, Ainsworth Community Schools.
» Alex Worthing of Ogallala, Arthur County Schools.
» Katherine Holcomb of Broken Bow, Broken Bow Public Schools.
» Derek Schawang of Falls City, Falls City Sacred Heart.
» Trey Zwickl of Gering, Gering Public Schools.
» Seth Daup of Gothenburg, Gothenburg Public Schools.
» Hayden Price of Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic.
» Christian Wiegert of Grand Island, Grand Island Senior High School.
» Kaitlin Berck of Kearney, Kearney Public Schools.
» Blake Thiele of Kearney, Kearney Catholic.
» Joseph Heirigs of North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick.
» Sophia Krondak of North Platte, North Platte St. Patrick.
» Ashley Bruha of Comstock, Ord Public Schools.
» Jamie Rose Chen of Scottsbluff, Phillips Exeter Academy.
» Abigail Meier of Pierce, Pierce Public Schools.
Smith’s Youth Advisory Council is a forum for high school students to discuss opinions, thoughts and concerns about local and federal issues with Smith throughout the school year. Through in-person meetings and other forums, the council provides students an opportunity for involvement and insight into their government and communities.
The council is open to junior and senior high school students who are selected through an application process in the spring. More information is available on Smith’s website at adriansmith.house.gov/youthadvisorycouncil.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.