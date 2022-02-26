 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith hosting mobile offices in Oshkosh, Chappell

Local News

Constituents of 3rd District Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., are invited to meet with a representative of his office at upcoming mobile offices in Oshkosh and Chappell.

At a mobile office, Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff about federal issues and take advantage of the services available through his office.

» 11 a.m. to noon MT March 14, Garden County Courthouse, 611 Main St., Oshkosh.

» 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 15, Deuel County Courthouse, 718 Third St., Chappell.

For more information, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at 308-384-3900 or his Scottsbluff office at 308-633-6333.

