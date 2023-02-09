LINCOLN — “American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith,” a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, examines the continuing evolution of America’s experiment in a government “of, by, and for the people.” The exhibition will be on display through May 20 at the Nebraska History Museum, 131 Centennial Mall N, in Lincoln.

“There have been a lot of questions about democracy over the recent years. Is this what the founding fathers envisioned?” History Nebraska Interim Director and CEO Jill Dolberg said. “History Nebraska believes in to preserving the past to build a better future. This exhibit will allow our visitors to find greater meaning and understanding to the history of democracy in hopes to making it better.

“As stated by George W. Bush during his 2001 Inaugural Address, ‘We are bound by ideals that teach us what it means to be citizens. Every child must be taught these ideals. Every citizen must uphold them. ... Responsible citizens building communities of service and a nation of character.’ Our democracy is always changing and shifting between our ideals of freedom versus a social contract that emphasizes order. I invite you to attend this exhibit to learn more from our democracy’s lessons from the past so we can continue to make ours better.”

Drawn from the permanent exhibition of the same name at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, “American Democracy” explores the challenges and triumphs that generations of Americans encountered as they sought to create a government based on the sovereignty of the people. It explores the history of citizen participation, debate and compromise from the nation’s formation to today.

Featuring artifacts from the Smithsonian and state historical organizations, “American Democracy” demonstrates that self-government relies on every citizen’s active participation in the quest to form a “more perfect union.” Exhibition sections explore the origins of American democracy, the changing identity of eligible voters, the machinery of democracy, the right to petition and protest beyond the ballot and the rights and responsibilities of citizens.

The first section sets the scene with “The Great Leap,” which examines the system that the colonists inherited and the issues that founding generation debated to change that world.

The second section: “A Vote, A Voice,” looks at Americans grappling with the expansion and contraction of voting rights as they debated who should have a direct voice in the political process.

In its third section: “The Machinery of Democracy,” the exhibition investigates the informal institutions and activities not spelled out in the Constitution but which make America’s participatory system possible and motivate citizens to join political parties, support candidates and vote.

“Beyond the Ballot” explores the ways in which Americans have shaped their country through petitioning, protest and lobbying throughout the country’s history and across the political spectrum.

“Creating Citizens,” the concluding section, examines the basic questions of: How diverse should the citizenry be? Is there a need to share a common national story? And what are the rights and responsibilities of citizens? These questions have shaped the most contested debates in America’s more than 200-year-old political history.