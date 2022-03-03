Smithsonian traveling exhibition on display in Red Cloud until March 31

RED CLOUD — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street in cooperation with Humanities Nebraska presents “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” The exhibition examining the evolving landscape of rural America opened at the Red Cloud Opera House Gallery, 413 N. Webster St., in Red Cloud, on Feb. 18. The Red Cloud Opera House is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday.

“Crossroads” will be on view in Red Cloud through March 31, according to a press release.

The National Willa Cather Center’s Red Cloud Opera House and the surrounding community of Red Cloud were expressly chosen by the Humanities Nebraska to host “Crossroads” as part of the Museum on Main Street program — a national/state/local partnership to bring exhibitions and programs to rural cultural organizations.

“Crossroads” explores how rural American communities changed in the 20th century. From sea to shining sea, the vast majority of the United States landscape remains rural with only 3.5% of the landmass considered urban. Since 1900, the percentage of Americans living in rural areas dropped from 60% to 17%. The exhibition looks at that remarkable societal change and how rural Americans responded.

Americans have relied on rural crossroads for generations. These places where people gather to exchange goods, services and culture and to engage in political and community discussions are an important part of our cultural fabric. Despite the massive economic and demographic impacts brought on by these changes, America’s small towns continue to creatively focus on new opportunities for growth and development.

“‘Crossroads’ allows us to reflect on Red Cloud’s history, present and future, and we are excited to explore what the future may hold for our community,” said Tracy Tucker, education director and archivist at the NWCC. “We want to convene conversations about what makes our community unique and have developed local exhibitions and public programs to complement the Smithsonian exhibition.”

Such free events include the NWCC’s first Great Plains Mini Film Festival and a community-focused panel discussion on March 12, held in conjunction with this exhibit.

Designed for small-town museums, libraries and cultural organizations, “Crossroads” will serve as a community meeting place for conversations about how rural America has changed. Webster County Historical Museum also collaborated with the NWCC to provide local programming. Director Teresa Young gathered artifacts from Red Cloud’s business district from her collections for the exhibit, “Our Changing Main Street.”

“It is so nice to work with Tracy Tucker, and we share a love for the history of Red Cloud and Webster County,” Young said. “Visitors will enjoy the history of Webster Street — defined as Red Cloud’s ‘Main Street’ — and other aspects of the exhibit. A special part of the exhibit is the photo collection of long time resident and downtown cafe owner, Sid Tobler, from the 1950s to 1970s.”

Red Cloud and Webster County residents are encouraged to visit the exhibit and to assist in the identification of some of the people in the Tobler photographs or to share their own memories. These images are captured moments and time capsules of Red Cloud’s downtown (the entire collection is even more extensive, but the exhibit focuses on Red Cloud businesses). From cafe settings to mechanics, bakers and store owners, barbers and secretaries, Tobler chronicled people in their own settings in a genre known today as “street photography.”

The National Willa Cather Center and Red Cloud Opera House have also announced its very first Great Plains Mini Film Festival on March 12, created as a community event to coincide with the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street exhibit. Offered free-of-charge, two very different films will be screened that present a slice of life in rural America: the Christopher Guest-directed mockumentary “Waiting for Guffman,” which will be screened at 10:30 a.m., and the critically-acclaimed Lee Isaac Chung film “Minari,” which will be screened at 2 a.m.

Immediately following the screening of “Minari,” a panel of experts will have a moderated discussion entitled, “Telling Our Stories: How Public Art Reflects and Projects Rural Lives,” which will convene at approximately 4 p.m. Moderated by education director, Tracy Tucker, the panel will discuss the ways that art and artists have portrayed rural life — in film, in fine art or through community-led projects — and the role of art in the rural community. Tucker will be joined by Diana Martinez, artistic director at Film Streams in Omaha; Bob Puschendorf, author and former Deputy State Historic Preservation Officer in Nebraska; and Jamie Horter, community artist and rural advocate.

With the support and guidance of state humanities councils, host towns will develop complementary exhibits, host public programs and facilitate educational initiatives to raise people’s understanding about their own history, the joys and challenges of living rural, how change has impacted their community, and prompt discussion of goals for the future.

In addition to Red Cloud, the exhibition is touring six communities in Nebraska, including Chadron, Falls City, Kimball, McCook, Tecumseh and Wisner — through June 26.

The exhibition is part of Museum on Main Street, a unique collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, state humanities councils across the nation, and local host institutions. To learn more about “Crossroads” and other Museum on Main Street exhibitions, visit museumonmainstreet.org.

Support for Museum on Main Street has been provided by the U.S. Congress. Humanities Nebraska brings Crossroads to Nebraska with funding support from the Shoemaker Family Foundation, Nebraska Cultural Endowment, Batten Trailer Leasing, and other generous supporters. Funding has been provided to the Willa Cather Foundation from the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. NEH is committed to Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan.