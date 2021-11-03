 Skip to main content
Smoking meat subject of MPCC class
IMPERIAL — A new class offered by the Mid-Plains Community College Imperial Campus will explain how to use a smoker from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at 1324 Broadway, Imperial.

Those who attend the class will learn how to smoke a variety of dishes and meats, including poultry, brisket and pork shoulder. They will also learn about seasoning, hot smoking versus cold smoking and will receive a booklet of tips, seasonings and recipes.

An emphasis will be put on using a charcoal grill/smoker but electric versions will also be discussed.

Samples of cold smoked cheeses and hot smoked meat will be brought in for examples and taste testing.

The cost is $25. To register, go to bceregister.mpcc.edu, call 308-882-5972 or email ledallb@mpcc.edu.

