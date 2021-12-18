Snow a holiday gift for alfalfa

There hasn’t been much snow yet this year across the state or at least any that has stuck around. For alfalfa, snow is a winter gift.

Snow helps alfalfa survive the winter. Plain and simple. A warm fall has allowed some alfalfa to winterize very well and prepare for consistent cold temperatures. They do this by putting high concentrations of nutrients in the roots and crown to withstand temperatures down to 5 degrees.

Air temperature is colder than soil temperature. So even if the air is well below zero degrees, the soil will not be. With a layer of snow acting as insulation on the soil surface, the soil and roots of the alfalfa will be much warmer than bare soil and the air temperature. This layer of snow also protects the moisture in the roots and soil from being lost to evaporation. This is especially important with new seedings of alfalfa or alfalfa and grass mixtures which need to maintain root moisture. If the soil does dry out, desiccation, frost heaving, and greater swings in soil temperature can result in higher levels of winterkill across a stand.