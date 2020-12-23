Snowblowers: Keep safety in mind

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Snow flurries and winter storms will be here before we know it, and the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute encourages home and business owners to ready their snowblowers and other winter equipment.
“Weather is more unpredictable now than ever, so you want to be ready before the first flakes fall. Get your (snowblower) serviced now, before repair shops are busy,” says OPEI President and CEO Kris Kiser. “Now is also the best time to review your owner’s manual and operating procedures. You should know how to operate the controls and how to quickly shut off the (snowblower).”
OPEI offers the following questions to help home and business owners get ready and review safety practices:
» Have you read your owner’s manual? Review safe handling procedures. Know how to operate the controls. If the manual cannot be found, look it up online, and store a copy on your computer.
» Have you checked your equipment since storing it? Make sure all equipment is completely powered off when checking it over. If you forgot to drain the fuel last winter before storing your snowblower, empty the gas tank. Adjust any cables and check the auger when the equipment is powered off.
» Is the equipment where you can get to it easily? Move equipment to a convenient and accessible location, so you can get to it quickly.
» Have you purchased the right fuel? Be sure to use the correct fuel, as recommended by your equipment’s manufacturer. Fuel that is more than 30 days old can phase separate and cause operating problems. Buy gasoline ahead of a storm, as driving may be treacherous during storms and stations can be closed. For more information on fueling properly see lookbeforeyoupump.com
» Is gasoline being used safely? Before you start the engine, fill up the fuel tank on your snowblower while the engine is cold and outside your home or garage. Never add fuel to a running or hot engine. Store the gasoline in a fuel container and label with date purchased and the ethanol content. Make sure fuel is stored safely and out of the reach of children.
» Are batteries charged? If using a battery/electric-powered snow-thrower, make sure batteries are fully charged, in case electricity goes out during a winter storm.
» Is the yard free of obstructions? Snow can hide objects. Doormats, hoses, balls, toys, boards, wires, and other debris should be removed. When run over by a snowblower, these objects may harm the machine or people.
» Are you dressed properly? Locate safety gear now, and place it in an accessible closet or location. Plan to wear safety glasses, gloves and footwear that can handle cold and slippery surfaces.
Operating snowblowers safely
» Is your clean out tool or stick ready? Never put your hands inside the auger or chute. Use a clean out tool (or stick) to unclog snow or debris from your snowblower.
» Do you turn off your snowblower if you need to clear a clog? Always turn off the snowblower and wait for all moving parts to come to a complete stop before clearing any clogs or debris.
» Is your snowblower operated only in visible conditions? Never operate the snowblower without good visibility or light.
» Can you aim your snowblower with care? Never throw snow toward people or cars. Do not allow anyone to stand in front of your snowblower.
» Will you use extreme caution on slopes and hills? Do not attempt to clear steep slopes and use caution when changing directions on slopes or inclines.
» Do you know where your cord is? Use an extension cord that is weather-resistant and designed for outdoor use. If using an electric-powered snowblower, be aware of where the power cord is at all times. Avoid tripping. Do not run over the power cord.
» Are pets and children inside while the snowblower is operating? Kids and pets may love to play in the white stuff, but it’s best to keep them inside your home and supervised (by someone else) while a snowblower is operating. Do not allow them to play in the snow as it is tossed out of the chute.