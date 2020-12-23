Snowblowers: Keep safety in mind

» Is your clean out tool or stick ready? Never put your hands inside the auger or chute. Use a clean out tool (or stick) to unclog snow or debris from your snowblower.

» Do you turn off your snowblower if you need to clear a clog? Always turn off the snowblower and wait for all moving parts to come to a complete stop before clearing any clogs or debris.

» Is your snowblower operated only in visible conditions? Never operate the snowblower without good visibility or light.

» Can you aim your snowblower with care? Never throw snow toward people or cars. Do not allow anyone to stand in front of your snowblower.

» Will you use extreme caution on slopes and hills? Do not attempt to clear steep slopes and use caution when changing directions on slopes or inclines.

» Do you know where your cord is? Use an extension cord that is weather-resistant and designed for outdoor use. If using an electric-powered snowblower, be aware of where the power cord is at all times. Avoid tripping. Do not run over the power cord.

» Are pets and children inside while the snowblower is operating? Kids and pets may love to play in the white stuff, but it’s best to keep them inside your home and supervised (by someone else) while a snowblower is operating. Do not allow them to play in the snow as it is tossed out of the chute.