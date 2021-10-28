Social Order of Beauceant hosting national official

The Social Order of Beauceant will host Supreme Worthy President Susan Thames of Kingsport, Tennessee, at an 11 a.m. brunch Saturday at the Masonic Temple, at B Street and McDonald Avenue.
The brunch is for all members and spouses. Social Order of Beauceant is the women’s organization of the Knight’s Templar.
Thames was elected as the Supreme Worthy Leader on Oct. 1, and will preside over the annual Supreme Assembly in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 26 to 30, 2022.
