 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Social Order of Beauceant hosting national official
0 comments

Social Order of Beauceant hosting national official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Social Order of Beauceant will host Supreme Worthy President Susan Thames of Kingsport, Tennessee, at an 11 a.m. brunch Saturday at the Masonic Temple, at B Street and McDonald Avenue.

The brunch is for all members and spouses. Social Order of Beauceant is the women’s organization of the Knight’s Templar.

Thames was elected as the Supreme Worthy Leader on Oct. 1, and will preside over the annual Supreme Assembly in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sept. 26 to 30, 2022.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Will we ever return to the office?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News