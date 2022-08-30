Soil and Water Conservation Society announces award winners

Six leaders in Nebraska resource conservation, as well as the Nebraska Chapter of the Soil and Water Conservation Society, were honored by the International SWCS at this year’s international SWCS Annual Conference in Denver.

The Nebraska Chapter SWCS also honored four individuals recently at the state chapter meeting, according to a press release.

The society is a nonprofit scientific and educational association dedicated to advancing the science and art of good land use and improvement of natural resources.

International SWCS award winners

Receiving the Harold and Kay Scholl Excellence in Conservation Award was Dave Bedlan of Fairbury. The award recognizes individuals who provide technical assistance and demonstrate effectiveness and creativity in conservation planning and plan application.

Bedlan is a resource conservationist in Fairbury. Throughout his career, he has worked on various projects, including municipal source water protection, community erosion control, wetland easements and community wellhead protection.

Julie Peterson, an assistant professor and Extension educator at the University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Center in North Platte, received one of two conservation research awards.

The award recognizes society members or teams of members whose research has led to exceptional improvements in soil conservation, water conservation, and/or related natural resources research.

Peterson's research and Extension programs have developed a strong national reputation in the conservation and management of insects in row crop systems, and she has built a very strong level of trust in her work locally among her regional producer clientele, as well as nationally among her colleagues and regulators.

She combines strong field ecology with traditional applied crop entomology and has established herself as a global authority on biological control of noctuid pests of row crops. Her principal emphasis is on the western bean cutworm, a major migratory pest of corn and dry beans that has greatly expanded its range in recent years.

Peterson's research in noctuid ecology and resistance management and her active involvement with the EPA Scientific Advisory Panel on Lepidopteran Pests and Plant-Incorporated Protectants are influencing important national regulatory conversations.

Steve Tucker of Venango was awarded the SWCS Conservation Professional of the Year Award in recognition of outstanding accomplishments in practicing and advancing the science and art of natural resource conservation.

He has been learning over the past 25 years how soil becomes healthy and sustaining, and in turn, preserves the soil for the future. It is through his conservation efforts that have made Tucker Farms a productive dryland farm in western Nebraska, the release said.

Edwin Harms of Bridgeport was awarded one of two society Service Awards in recognition of society members for service to their chapter or to the society.

State SWCS award winners

Each year the Nebraska Chapter SWCS recognizes and honors work that promotes its goals in the state.

Commendation Award

The Commendation Award recognizes SWCS members for service to their chapter or council of chapters.

Patrick Cowsert of Norfolk is a soil scientist with NRCS. In graduate school, he did research comparisons of tillage treatments on effect on water infiltration rates of reclaimed surface-mine soils.

He was an early adopter of GPS/GIS use in soil sampling/mapping, and conducted wetlands determinations and handled appeal defense for Swampbuster rules in the Farm Bill.

He has assisted with land judging contests, created study guides, exams, and served as judge for the Nebraska Envirothon, and also wrote soil tests for the National Envirothon. As assistant state soil scientist, he administered the Prime Farmland program and the National Resource Inventory program. Cowsert is the Northeast Nebraska director for the chapter and was pivotal in developing the program and tours for this year’s annual meeting in Norfolk.

Andy Keep of Imperial, began working as a wastewater treatment plant operator for the City of Lincoln. Then he started with the USDA NRCS and received Certified Conservation Planner certification.

With stints in southwest Nebraska, western and northwest Colorado, north central Nebraska and back to southwest Nebraska, Keep has worked on a variety of conservation projects including gravity feed irrigation systems, brush management, livestock watering systems, snow surveys and wetlands reserve program contracts.

Stephen Kennedy of Auburn is a resource conservationist with NRCS who is working in the area he grew up, one with a long family history. He was detailed to many offices during the early days of the Conservation Stewardship Program, and wrote well over a thousand contracts with producers.

He and his wife carry on the family tradition of being the 5th generation on the family-run fruit orchard and vineyard, and they value conservation, have a passion for trees, a desire to maintain the land for future generations.

Honor Award

The Honor Award recognize non-members for outstanding accomplishments reflecting the society’s objectives.

Jeff and Jolene Steffens of Crofton have 600 acres of row crops rent 200 acres of pasture, and custom graze cow-calf pairs. They utilize a diverse crop rotation of corn, soybeans, oats, peas and whatever spring crop they can use to benefit their rotation.

Their farm was previously tilled for 80 years until their conversion to the current continuous no-till system which they used for the past 30 years.