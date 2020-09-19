Sorghums: To graze or not graze?

Many parts of Nebraska have recently had at least one night of below freezing temperatures. In some areas, temperatures have warmed back up and the sorghums have begun to regrow. The prussic acid in this new growth can be highly toxic to grazing cattle.
Prussic acid toxicity is considered to be more problematic during the summer months, but any new fall growth following a frost that kills only the plant tops can be toxic. Risk of prussic acid poisoning can be mitigated several ways.
Can they consume enough of new regrowth so rapidly that it will cause an issue?
If in doubt, wait at least 7 days after a killing frost before grazing.
Do not graze hungry cattle on susceptible forages. If the new growth of a previously frosted plant is short and consists of only one or two new tillers, the likelihood of prussic acid poisoning is minimal. However, if there are five or more new tillers with growth of four to five inches, then the possibility of prussic acid poisoning increases markedly.
