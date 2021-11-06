Soup Fur Paws is Saturday at D&N Event Center in North Platte

The eighth annual Soup Fur Paws fundraiser will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the D&N Event Center, 501 E. Walker Road, in North Platte.

Fur the Love of Paws is hosting the family friendly event that features a soup supper and a silent auction. There is a freewill donation. Featured will be 25-plus homemade soups, breads, salads, desserts and drinks. Adult refreshments will be serviced by the North Platte Jaycees.

DJ Loco will provide entertainment and there will be bounce houses and more activities for children. For more information, or to donate to Fur the Love of Paws, go to the group’s Facebook page.