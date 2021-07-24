South Central Agricultural Lab Field Day set for Wednesday

Nebraska Extension is hosting a field day at the South Central Agricultural Lab near Clay Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday. This field day will emphasize crop production, profitability and field trials.

Keynote speaker for the field day is Greg Ibach, under secretary in residence in IANR at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with field tours starting at 9 a.m. Participants have the flexibility to choose which sessions they would like to attend throughout the day. Lunch and refreshments will be provided at this free field day. CCA credits are available.