South Dakota State University announces Dean’s List
BROOKINGS, S.D. — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for academic excellence after the spring 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale. Students from 35 states and 36 foreign nations are on the list. Students with an asterisk received a perfect 4.0 GPA:

» Shelby Lynn Spanel* — Anselmo, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

» Emily Ann Keiser* — Gothenburg, College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences.

» Kajay Shemore Shaheen Gordon* — North Platte, Jerome J. Lohr College of Engineering.

