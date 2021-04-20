Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announces Radon Poster contest winners

McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announced their 12th annual Radon Poster Contest winners, according to a press release.
This year’s contest was in January for Radon Action Month and was open to children ages 9 to 14 years old.
“The radon poster contest encourages students to learn more about radon and its negative health effects,” said Joy Trail, program manager. “We always enjoy seeing the creativity and humor displayed in the radon posters made each year by students in southwest Nebraska.”
Winners were presented with prizes by mail this year due to COVID-19. SWNPHD and their teachers congratulated them on helping to educate their community about the dangers of radon and how to reduce their risk of lung cancer.
Judges selected the following posters:
» Ages 9 to 10
First: Selah Lozano, Dundy County Stratton Elementary; second: Violet Schwartz, Hitchcock County Elementary; third: Scotlyn McClain, Hitchcock County Elementary; fourth: Cort Neben, Hitchcock County Elementary; fifth: Autumn Sutton, Dundy County Stratton Elementary.
» Ages 11 to 12
First: Otto Matson, Hitchcock County Elementary; second: Shelby Wiley, Hitchcock County Elementary; third: Scot Ladenburger, Dundy County Stratton Elementary; fourth: Lailah Swanson, Hitchcock County Elementary; fifth: Liberty Merklin, Hitchcock County Elementary
No entries were received for ages 13 to 14.
Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. It is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas that enters homes and buildings and cannot be detected unless it is tested.
In Nebraska, 1 out of 2 homes test high for radon.
Do-it-yourself test kits are available at SWNPHD offices or by mail for a small fee.
Photos of top posters can be found on the website at swhealth.ne.gov and on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
SWNPHD serves Chase, Dundy, Hayes, Hitchcock, Frontier, Furnas, Keith, Perkins and Red Willow counties. SWNPHD is located at 404 W. 10th St., McCook.