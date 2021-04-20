Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announces Radon Poster contest winners

McCOOK — Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department announced their 12th annual Radon Poster Contest winners, according to a press release.

This year’s contest was in January for Radon Action Month and was open to children ages 9 to 14 years old.

“The radon poster contest encourages students to learn more about radon and its negative health effects,” said Joy Trail, program manager. “We always enjoy seeing the creativity and humor displayed in the radon posters made each year by students in southwest Nebraska.”

Winners were presented with prizes by mail this year due to COVID-19. SWNPHD and their teachers congratulated them on helping to educate their community about the dangers of radon and how to reduce their risk of lung cancer.

Judges selected the following posters:

» Ages 9 to 10

First: Selah Lozano, Dundy County Stratton Elementary; second: Violet Schwartz, Hitchcock County Elementary; third: Scotlyn McClain, Hitchcock County Elementary; fourth: Cort Neben, Hitchcock County Elementary; fifth: Autumn Sutton, Dundy County Stratton Elementary.

» Ages 11 to 12