Humanities Nebraska is seeking nominations for the annual Sower Award in the Humanities, which recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to the public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska. The deadline is June 16.

The Sower Award will be presented at the 28th annual Governor’s Lecture in the Humanities, which will be held October 10 at Omaha’s Holland Performing Arts Center. Co-sponsored by UMB Bank and Union Pacific, “From Moscow to the Lincoln Highway: An Evening with Amor Towles” will also be broadcast online.

Anyone may nominate an individual who has made a significant contribution to public understanding of the humanities in Nebraska via a commitment of time, expertise, resources or any combination of the above.

The selection committee will consider nominees’ contributions to history, literature, culture and other areas of the humanities and how this has inspired and enriched personal and public life in Nebraska. Previous awards have recognized many different kinds of contributions, including the work of humanities faculty who have taken the humanities to the public beyond their classroom or research, volunteers who have enhanced the cultural life of their state, journalists and filmmakers who have brought the humanities to bear on important public issues, and philanthropists who have contributed to the cultural vitality of Nebraska.

Nomination forms can be downloaded from the HN website, humanitiesnebraska.org, and must be post-marked or emailed by June 16. For more information, contact Heather Thomas at heather@humanitiesnebraska.org or 402-474-2131.