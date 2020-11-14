Soybean Board launches Management Field Days

oybean Management Field Days moved online for the first time ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growers can view Soybean Management Field Days presentations or listen to the podcasts presented by Nebraska Extension specialists and educators at enrec.unl.edu/2020soydays.

For over 20 years, Soybean Management Field Days have helped soybean growers maximize productivity and profitability through smart decisions and efficient use of resources. The field days have helped growers stay competitive in the global marketplace and increase profits with a focus on meeting the world’s growing food and energy needs right here in Nebraska.

Active research continued at the Soybean Management Field Days locations throughout the 2020 growing season. The virtual presentations provide an outlet for sharing information and updates from the sites with growers. An added benefit is that growers can view or listen to the presentations whenever and wherever it is convenient for them.