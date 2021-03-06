Soybean board seeks farmers interested in nomination

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Soybean Board is looking for soybean farmers interested in filling one of Nebraska’s four director positions with the United Soybean Board, for a three-year term, according to a press release.

USB is made up of 78 volunteer farmer-leaders who oversee the investments of the soybean checkoff on behalf of all U.S. soybean farmers. Checkoff funds are invested in the areas of meal, oil and sustainability, focusing on programs and partnerships that drive demand and preference for U.S. soy. As stipulated in the Soybean Promotion, Research and Consumer Information Act, USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service has oversight responsibilities for USB and the soybean checkoff.

Any farmer interested in applying needs to meet the following criteria:

» Be involved in a farming operation that grows soybeans.

» Be a resident of Nebraska.

» Be at least 21 years of age.

To be considered for the national leadership position, interested farmers need to submit a USDA Background Information Form before the March 17 deadline. To obtain this form, contact Scott Ritzman at the Nebraska Soybean Board office at 402-432-5720.