Soybean farmer leadership program adjusted

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Most would agree that farming requires flexibility. Farmer may have to adjust to weather conditions, soil fertility, pest pressures or countless other factors. The same holds true for a new program that has been introduced by the United Soybean Board to support leadership development. The opportunity, presented by the IFYE Association through funding from USB recognizes the value an international experience can have on young leaders.

In late October, state soybean checkoff organizations were contacted about a new international leadership opportunity for soybean farmers and family members who participate in the soybean check off program. The initial announcement focused on a three-month program living in another country. Based on feedback from young soybean professionals, that has now been adjusted to eight weeks, to reduce time away from operations and better meet the needs of applicants. Research shows that in-depth international experience can have a profound influence on future leadership success.

“IFYE has added flexibility to the program timeline as outlined in the original proposal for this experience. It is much more than a visit,” said Dan Farney, USB chair and Illinois farmer. “The opportunity for participants to live and participate with residents, and interact with leaders and officials of another country, enhances leadership skills that last a lifetime.”