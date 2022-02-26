Soybean farmers encouraged to apply for soybean board candidacy

LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry in Districts 2, 4 and 8. The candidacy petition period concludes on April 15.

The following districts are up for election this year:

» District 2: Counties of Burt, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Stanton, Thurston and Wayne.

» District 4: Counties of Boone, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk and York.

» District 8: Counties of Arthur, Banner, Blaine, Box Butte, Brown, Chase, Cherry, Cheyenne, Custer, Dawes, Dawson, Deuel, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Garden, Garfield, Gosper, Grant, Greeley, Harlan, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Howard, Keith, Keya Paha, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Morrill, Perkins, Phelps, Red Willow, Rock, Scottsbluff, Sheridan, Sherman, Sioux, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler.

“Being on the board is a great way for you to represent soybean farmers in your district and help make their voice heard,” said Doug Saathoff, chairman of the Nebraska Soybean Board. “The future of the soybean industry is really exciting and I would encourage soybean farmers in an open district to run and continue to make that future even brighter.”

Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted an NSB candidacy petition. The election is conducted by mail-in ballot in July for District 2, 4 and 8. Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail.

To apply for candidacy in District 2, 4 or 8 you must:

» Obtain an NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s executive director, Scott Ritzman, at 402-432-5720 or scott@nebraskasoybeans.org.

» Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in their district.

» Return the signed petition to the NSB office on or before April 15.

Roles and responsibilities for soybean board member representatives:

» Attend every NSB meeting — 8-day fiscal year commitment.

» Attend/participate in other educational events sponsored by the Nebraska Soybean Board.

» Reimbursed for the expenses incurred carrying out board business.

» Serve a three-year term that would begin Oct. 1.