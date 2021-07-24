Soybean Management Field Days set to start Aug. 10 near Wilcox

Soybean Management Field Days will be kicking off across Nebraska Aug. 10 to 13. Participants will have the ability to learn about using technology and research at the farm level and making it work for their unique operation. Highlighted topics include grain marketing, cropland cash rental rates, soybean gall midge, insect/disease management in cover crops, interseeding cover crops into soybeans and soybean production. Four separate field days will be hosted across soybean growing regions in Nebraska:

» Aug. 10 at Jerome Fritz Farm near Wilcox, at Sapp Street and Highway 44 in Wilcox, go 5 miles south on Hwy 44. Turn and go east 2 miles on Highway 4. Turn north onto Road 23. Field day is on the east side of the road.

» Aug. 11 at Kevin Dinslage Farm near Elgin, at Road 839 (Hwy 70) and 521 Avenue (Hwy 14) in Elgin, take 521 Avenue (Hwy 14) north 3.2 miles. Turn right and go 0.2 miles on Road 842. Field day is on the south side of the road.

» Aug. 12 at Bart & Geoff Ruth Farm near Rising City, at Main St. and Highway 92 in Rising City, go west onto Highway 2 west and Road 31 0.7 miles. Turn south onto Highway 12E and Road D. Go 3 miles to Road 28. Turn east and go 1.5 miles. Field day is on north side of the road.

» Aug. 13 at Mike Fuchs Farm near Arlington, at County Road P32 and Ball Street in Arlington, take Road 11 north 2.8 miles. Field day is on west side of the road.