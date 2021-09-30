 Skip to main content
‘Speaking of Nebraska’ covers ag issues, redistricting, pandemic, digital crimes
'Speaking of Nebraska' covers ag issues, redistricting, pandemic, digital crimes

LINCOLN — The news series “Speaking of Nebraska” returns to Nebraska Public Media this fall with new episodes covering issues important to the state. It premieres on television at 7 p.m. CT Thursday. A radio version of the series airs at 6:30 p.m. CT on Fridays, beginning Oct. 8, according to an NPM press release. News Director Dennis Kellogg will host.

The four-part “Speaking of Nebraska” season includes a look at redistricting, or redrawing new congressional and state legislative district boundaries after the census; a review of Nebraska agriculture with former Nebraska Governor and U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Mike Johanns; an update on the COVID-19 pandemic; and a look at trends in digital crimes and scamming from the Better Business Bureau and the Omaha office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Scheduled airdates and topics include:

» Oct. 7: “Redistricting after the U.S. Census.”

» Oct. 14: “The State of Agriculture with Mike Johanns.”

» Oct. 21: “COVID-19 Pandemic Update.”

» Oct. 28: “Latest Trends in Scams.”

“Speaking of Nebraska” repeats on television Fridays at 7:30 p.m. CT and Sundays at noon CT on Nebraska Public Media. It also airs at Thursdays at 10 p.m. CT on World.

Watch past episodes at nebraskapublicmedia.org/speakingofnebraska.

