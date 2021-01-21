Special area attractions featured in statewide magazine

NORFOLK — North Platte’s famous World War II canteen and the Polar Bear Tank Race, a fundraiser for the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, are featured in the January/February 2021 issue of Nebraska Life Magazine.

In the feature, “Patriotism: North Platte’s ‘canteen spirit’ outlasts World War II,” freelance writer Sheryl Schmeckpeper tells the story of the canteen through the people who volunteered there and the military personnel who visited during brief train stops overflowing with gratitude and Nebraska generosity. The North Platte Canteen was born through a case of mistaken identity.

“Ten days after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a crowd of North Platte residents gathered at the Union Pacific train depot to welcome soldiers scheduled to pass through town,” Schmeckpeper writes in the story. “They carried gifts — mostly baked goods — for the men of Company D of the Nebraska National Guard based in North Platte. What a surprise when the train stopped, and the gift-bearers realized the men onboard were not their hometown heroes but instead members of the Kansas National Guard. What now? Deliver the gifts.”