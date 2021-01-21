Special area attractions featured in statewide magazine

NORFOLK — North Platte’s famous World War II canteen and the Polar Bear Tank Race, a fundraiser for the Sandhills Journey Scenic Byway, are featured in the January/February 2021 issue of Nebraska Life Magazine.
In the feature, “Patriotism: North Platte’s ‘canteen spirit’ outlasts World War II,” freelance writer Sheryl Schmeckpeper tells the story of the canteen through the people who volunteered there and the military personnel who visited during brief train stops overflowing with gratitude and Nebraska generosity. The North Platte Canteen was born through a case of mistaken identity.
“Ten days after the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, a crowd of North Platte residents gathered at the Union Pacific train depot to welcome soldiers scheduled to pass through town,” Schmeckpeper writes in the story. “They carried gifts — mostly baked goods — for the men of Company D of the Nebraska National Guard based in North Platte. What a surprise when the train stopped, and the gift-bearers realized the men onboard were not their hometown heroes but instead members of the Kansas National Guard. What now? Deliver the gifts.”
Volunteers resolved to meet every troop train passing through North Platte, and they did just that. By the end of the war, more than 6 million military men and women received hugs and snacks from people they didn’t know from more than 100 Nebraska communities, fellow Americans wanting to show appreciation for their sacrifice. North Platte’s ‘canteen spirit’ rose to the surface again in 2018 as members of the Arkansas National Guard were scheduled to pass through North Platte.
“For two days volunteers served bus after bus — 700 military heroes in all — free lunches, snacks, well wishes, handshakes, hugs and heaping helpings of North Platte hospitality,” Schmeckpeper writes in the story. “The event was especially meaningful for one young man who received a birthday cake, the first one in his life.”
“He and the other soldiers were overwhelmed. All of which proves that the canteen spirit is still alive in North Platte and Nebraska, and why it is important to preserve the story,” said Lincoln County Historical Museum Director Jim Griffin. “It shows that communities can pull together and do something unheard of and shows the best of what Americans can be.”
In the feature, “Polar Bear Tanking: Community, camaraderie and winter adventures on the Middle Loup River,” Nebraska Life editor Alan Bartels meets the organizers, supporters and competitors of one of Nebraska’s most unique river events. One of those competitive characters was Mimi Axline. Since the event’s founding in 2008, Axline from Dorchester has only missed one event.
While gathered at the Hooker County Fairgrounds the night before the race, Axline was presented with a birthday cake and a balloon in the shape of the number 75.
“I’m actually 76,” Axline said through tears. “I love this town and these people.”
The feature, with photographs by Bartels, takes readers to the river bank as race teams prepare for their winter float. The event is more than a race.
“This really is a celebration of community,” Bartels said. “Not only the town of Mullen that turns out to support the event and the racers, but a community of like-minded adventurers who have become close friends even though they typically only see each other during one weekend each year. Anchored to the Middle Loup River near Mullen, the Polar Bear Tank Race — orchestrated each year through the hard work generosity of Mitch and Patty Glidden and a host of sponsors — also is a story of what the best of Nebraska has to offer.”
The issue of Nebraska Life also includes a story about the greatest Nebraska Cornhusker football players and coaches of all time, a photo essay of beautiful Nebraska barns and a collection of Nebraska family recipes. Readers will also find poetry, Nebraska trivia, travel stories and more.