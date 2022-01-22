Specialty crop project proposals due by Jan. 31

LINCOLN — Nebraska agriculture is known for its traditional crops like corn and soybeans, but the state’s diverse landscape also supports specialty crops like dry edible beans, potatoes and wine grapes. To strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals for innovative research, development and marketing projects through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, according to a press release. The program is administered by NDA and funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting SCBGP proposals is Jan. 31.

“Specialty crops add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture, keeping our ag industry strong,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “New this year to our Specialty Crop Block Grant Program is an online application process designed to streamline grant applications, save time and more effectively manage the entire grant cycle. This process will help people in the specialty crop industry focus on innovative ways to grow Nebraska through agriculture.”