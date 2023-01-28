Specialty crop projects due Tuesday

LINCOLN — Specialty crops like potatoes, dry edible beans and apples, add value and variety to Nebraska agriculture.

To strengthen the specialty crop industry in the state, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture is seeking proposals for innovative research, development and marketing projects through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, the agency said in a press release.

The program is administered by NDA and funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting SCBGP proposals is Tuesday.

“Specialty crops are a vital part of Nebraska agriculture,” said SCBGP Program Manager Casey Foster. “SCBGP projects that receive grant funding will benefit Nebraska’s specialty crop industry for years to come, so we’re encouraging people to apply by the Jan. 31st deadline.”

NDA anticipates approximately $820,000 will be available to fund new projects for the 2023 SCBG program. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.

AmpliFund is the grant application software NDA is using. A recorded webinar training is available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html along with proposal instructions, grant performance measures and program guidelines.

To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded, visit USDA’s website at www.ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp. For additional information, contact Casey Foster at 402-471-6857, or by email at casey.foster@nebraska.gov.