Spreading good cheer on World Kindness Day

LINCOLN — We learned it as preschoolers: Be nice.

World Kindness Day, which is Saturday, takes the idea global.

On World Kindness Day, groups and individual people are encouraged to go out of their way to be kind to others, whether that be at home, work, school or just out in public. Perform at least one intentional act of kindness on that day to benefit someone else. No matter what you decide to do, your act of kindness will unite you with others dedicated to changing the world. Every kind act, even the smallest one, creates a ripple effect.

This day is also meant to celebrate and encourage the good deeds that others already do. On World Kindness Day, be sure to let others around you know how much you appreciate their kindness and generosity. Sometimes saying, “thank you,” is one of the kindest things you can do.

Ideas and simple ways to be kind, courtesy of the World Kindness Movement:

» Being kind doesn’t need to look or be extravagant. Sometimes the simplest things make the most significant difference.

» Look for opportunities while you go through your day to infuse kindness into someone’s day.

» Smile when you walk by others.