Spring registration begins at MPCC

Registration for spring classes at Mid-Plains Community College will open to returning students Monday. New students can register during the open enrollment period that begins Oct. 18.

MPCC offers a variety of options for taking classes, including on-site, online, distance learning and Sunday College formats.

Mid-Plains also has a dual credit program that allows high school students to take classes that count toward both high school and college credits simultaneously.

The first round of spring classes will begin in January. Students are encouraged to sign up early for any classes they plan to take.

An admissions application can be found under the “admissions” tab on the college’s website at mpcc.edu. A list of available courses can be viewed by clicking the “MyCampus Web” button in the upper righthand corner of the website.

To register, make an appointment with an adviser first by calling 308-535-3701 in North Platte or 308-345-8110 in McCook.

More information about financial assistance is available at 308-535-3714 in North Platte or 308-345-8111 in McCook.