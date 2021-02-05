St. John Paul II Newman Center to hold open house

OMAHA — The JPII Newman Center in Omaha is welcoming current and prospective college students and their families to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, according to a press release.

The open house will feature tours of their three main spaces: Community areas, the Oratory and Newman Hall. Time has also been set aside for questions and student testimonials.

The Newman Center invites anyone looking for a home away from home during their college years to come see what this community has to offer.

Students who attend the open house and apply to live at Newman Hall will receive $50 off their first month of rent. No RSVP is necessary. Masks and social distancing will be required.